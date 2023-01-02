Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
Bay Net
Huntingtown VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
FRIENDSHIP, Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders from multiple departments were alerted to a structure fire in the area of Friendship Road and Prout Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find a single-story home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters check the home...
Handgun, magazine with ammunition found in fanny pack of student at MacArthur Middle School
BALTIMORE - A student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County.The school principal sent a letter to parents confirming the student was found with the gun around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.During that time, a teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack. The student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.School officials said the gun did not have any bullets in the chamber but a magazine with ammunition was inserted into it, and additional ammunition was...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year
The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.
Classes Canceled After Student Murdered Near Baltimore High School
Classes have officially been canceled for a Baltimore high school after a group of students were shot, one fatally, during a lunch break at a nearby Popeyes, according to school officials. The principal of Edmondson-Westside High School, Karl E. Perry, released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 4…
foxbaltimore.com
Classes cancelled after 5 students shot near Edmondson Westside High School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Classes for Edmondson High School students are cancelled Thursday after 5 students were shot, with one of the 16-year-old victims succumbing to their injuries Wednesday. Staff is required to report to the school by 9 a.m. and counseling will be available on site until 11 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
School bus catches fire in Anne Arundel County, no injuries reported
A school bus caught fire near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
Bay Net
Four Seniors Represent CCPS In 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page Program
LA PLATA, Md. – Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Plastic bag ban proposed for Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A proposal to ban plastic bags in Baltimore County was introduced at the Baltimore County Council meeting on January 3, 2023. The "Bring Your Own Bag" Act was introduced by Democratic Councilmembers Izzy Patoka of Pikesville (District 2), Mike Ertel of Towson (District 6), and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall (District 5).
Bay Net
Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS’ stance on COVID-19 testing draws mixed reaction as cases surge
Montgomery County Public Schools strongly encouraged all students and staff to test for COVID-19 before coming back from their winter break, but proof of a negative test was not required to return. The approach has garnered a mixed community response. COVID-19 death rates are back to where they were in...
Students at Western High School use class project as a way to give back
Some Baltimore City School students are helping people stay warm this winter, and they're using their classroom hours to do it.
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
foxbaltimore.com
Rebuilding community relationships: Do the citizens of Baltimore city trust police?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday evening, the new State's Attorney Ivan Bates held his first town hall meeting. One of the main topics was the relationship between Baltimore Police and the community it serves. Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed how he feels community relations currently stand. "Everything we do is for...
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
Bay Net
Application Open For Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Interested...
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
