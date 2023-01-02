BALTIMORE - A student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County.The school principal sent a letter to parents confirming the student was found with the gun around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.During that time, a teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack. The student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.School officials said the gun did not have any bullets in the chamber but a magazine with ammunition was inserted into it, and additional ammunition was...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO