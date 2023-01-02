ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Handgun, magazine with ammunition found in fanny pack of student at MacArthur Middle School

BALTIMORE - A student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County.The school principal sent a letter to parents confirming the student was found with the gun around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.During that time, a teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack. The student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.School officials said the gun did not have any bullets in the chamber but a magazine with ammunition was inserted into it, and additional ammunition was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Four Seniors Represent CCPS In 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page Program

LA PLATA, Md. – Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Plastic bag ban proposed for Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A proposal to ban plastic bags in Baltimore County was introduced at the Baltimore County Council meeting on January 3, 2023. The "Bring Your Own Bag" Act was introduced by Democratic Councilmembers Izzy Patoka of Pikesville (District 2), Mike Ertel of Towson (District 6), and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall (District 5).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Application Open For Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Interested...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
BALTIMORE, MD

