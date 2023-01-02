ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Alabama: Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 17-year-old male was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger that collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram.

After the initial crash, ALEA said both vehicles left the road, struck a ditch and caught on fire.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Because of his age, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office said his identity will not be released.

That wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. on January 1 on Alabama 168 near mile marker 15, about five miles east of Boaz.

The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire, Beulah Fire, Alder Springs Fire, Marshall Health Systems, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Marshall County 911 all assisted in the incident.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division said no further information is available while they continue to investigate the accident.

Another crash happened at 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville, where authorities said an 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Albertville Police Department will be looking further into the cause of that accident.

The Albertville Fire Department, Marshall Medical Centers EMS, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, MUB Utilities, and Marshall County 911 assisted in that crash.

WRBL News 3

