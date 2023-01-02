Read full article on original website
WSET
VIDEO: Virginia State Police say goodbye to K9s retiring from duty
(WSET) — It was a mixed-emotion moment for Virginia State Police as they said goodbye to three K9s retiring from duty. K9 Flash, K9 Chaos and K9 Jaeger all contributed greatly to the mission of the department and will be missed by their colleagues. However, they will all be spending their golden years with their handlers and families, enjoying some well-deserved rest.
WSET
Fabric and textile company to acquire HanesBrands Inc. facility in Patrick Co.
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Apex Mills, a specialty supplier, and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County.
WSET
'A more complete story:' State Supt. delivers K-12 draft history standards to Board
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on Thursday delivered a draft revision of the commonwealth’s K-12 history standards to the state Board of Education. The proposed History and Social Science Standards of Learning incorporate content from earlier drafts and include new content to "tell...
WSET
Fairfax community reacts to Youngkin's request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
NBC12
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
WSET
How cute! Central Virginia hospital systems welcome first babies of 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the world. That is what hospitals across Central Virginia are saying to their first babies born in the new year. In Danville, Sovah Health welcomed a bundle of joy on Sunday, Jan. 1. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches,...
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
WSET
NJ woman who killed GOP activist husband on Christmas Day claims self defense
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (TND) — A New Jersey woman is claiming self-defense after shooting dead her late husband on Christmas Day. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is being held in jail after prosecutors said the victim was really lying “naked and in bed” when his wife shot him. Her...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
Marijuana law changes in Maryland
The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws. Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
13newsnow.com
Idaho suspect's high school friend, who lives in Virginia Beach, speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger rocked the nation, charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho college students. For people like Casey Arntz, the news of the arrest hits close to home, with her mom calling to break the news. "And...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
WSET
'Normal' temperatures with the chance for rain incoming over the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the weekend approaches, it's time to make sure those plans you have won't be ruined by cold temperatures, snow, or rain. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, while precipitation chances increase on Sunday. Saturday will bring a mild start to the weekend with near-normal...
3 bodies recovered, 2 people missing after car pulled from Virginia river
Virginia State Police have recovered the bodies of a 30-year-old man and two children after a car was found submerged in the Rockfish River near Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow Tuesday morning.
