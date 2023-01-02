ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
WSET

VIDEO: Virginia State Police say goodbye to K9s retiring from duty

(WSET) — It was a mixed-emotion moment for Virginia State Police as they said goodbye to three K9s retiring from duty. K9 Flash, K9 Chaos and K9 Jaeger all contributed greatly to the mission of the department and will be missed by their colleagues. However, they will all be spending their golden years with their handlers and families, enjoying some well-deserved rest.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
NBC12

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
Margaret Minnicks

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
TULSA, OK
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy