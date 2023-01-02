Read full article on original website
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Chiropractic care can effectively treat the underlying cause of sciatica while reducing symptoms. A chiropractor can provide spinal manipulations that help decrease pain, inflammation, and spasms caused by sciatica. Depending on the underlying cause of sciatic nerve pain, a chiropractic treatment plan may include spinal adjustments, ultrasound therapy, transcutaneous electrical...
The study is considered a “milestone” by some in the field due to the utilization of stem cells for this purpose. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic pain to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, includingThe National Institutes of Health, The Cleveland Clinic, and Newsroom.ClevelandClinic.org.
Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
Audarshia Townsend, content director at Food and Beverage Insider, talks about some of the most popular mocktails this year that can help people striving to stay sober this January.
To figure out which drink people most often reach for to give them a much-needed jolt of energy, we asked readers of Health Digest to cast their vote.
The common practice of treating knee pain with corticosteroid injections may actually help speed up the progression of arthritis, two studies have found. But injections of hyaluronic acid — a steroid- and opioid-free substance — may be protective, the researchers say. Osteoarthritis affects approximately 32 million adults in...
Some people take supplements to help with jet lag. However, there is no evidence that vitamin supplements help with jet lag symptoms. Some research suggests that melatonin may benefit a person experiencing jet lag. Jet lag is a circadian rhythm disorder that occurs when a person’s internal clock is out...
Nourished has partnered with Neutrogena to develop The Ageless Skinstack, personalized 3D-printed skin health dietary supplements that are said to support healthy skin from within. Supplements are a significant opportunity for new and existing beauty brands. In a recent consumer survey review, The Benchmarking Company's Denise Herich noted:. Surveyed consumers...
Every month, for about two to three days before my period, I experience terrible brain fog. It’s similar to the feeling I get when I oversleep: I can’t think as quickly or clearly as I normally can, my memory is a bit fuzzy, and I’m just kind of out of it.
After staring at a computer screen for hours at a time, the body often gives us a clue that it is stressed: nagging neck and back pain. To fix the problem, you might have gotten advice to focus on posture or ergonomics, but exercise research points to another strategy as well – taking short spurts of movement throughout the day to release tension and stress in the body.
Are you someone who brushes their teeth only once a day and sometimes not at all? Do you not visit your dentist periodically to ensure healthy oral conditions? If you are someone who doesn’t care about their oral hygiene as much as they should, you might become a victim of oral cancer. If this scares you, keep reading to learn more about the link between poor oral health and oral cancer and the simplest way to prevent this situation.
Chamomile is widely known and used for its ability to soothe the nerves and calm the body. However, this flower boasts several other lesser-known but equally powerful health benefits. As a natural remedy, it can treat ailments beyond insomnia or nerves, such as PMS symptoms, inflammation, diarrhea, nausea, and gas. With over 100 bioactive substances contributing to chamomile’s benefits, it’s a rich source of antioxidants and even has antimicrobial qualities.
