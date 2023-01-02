ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500

For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
Mooresville, N.C. – Two camera angles show lightning striking a truck and a gate at JR Motorsports headquarters in North Carolina on Wednesday. JR Motorsports is a professional racing team co-owned by Hall of Fame NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. One of the surveillance cameras shows a bolt of lightning striking near a white Chevy truck parked in the lot. The frame is taken over by a blinding white light as the lightning bolt illuminates the area. As the light begins to recede, the lightning bolt can be seen making contact with the ground, creating a cloud of sparks larger than the vehicles nearby.  Electricity from the bolt also jumped to a metal gate nearby as sparks flew around it. Then as quickly as it came, the lightning retreated into the sky, leaving behind smoke and residual sparks from its strike. It appears as though the lightning may have also turned on the truck’s headlights.  A second surveillance camera showed lightning striking a gate near the JR Motorsports entrance. As the light recedes, all that remains are sparks and smoke around the metal post.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
A 66-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Made History at the 2018 Daytona 500

The 2018 Daytona 500 was notable for a number of reasons. It was the first Daytona 500 race since 1982 where none of the cars were sponsored by beer companies, and it marked the first NASCAR race for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It was also Danica Patrick's last NASCAR race, while Bubba Wallace, in his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver, racked up the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 with a second-place showing.
2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set

NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises. The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for...
Roe completes Andretti Indy NXT roster

James Roe will continue his American open-wheel journey with Andretti Autosport. The young Irishman completes Andretti’s Indy NXT by Firestone roster, joining 2022 USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion Louis Foster, returning 2022 Indy Lights race winner Hunter McElrea and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. The...
Wood Brothers Racing brings back ‘old look’ for 2023

The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
