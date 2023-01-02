Read full article on original website
Masters Extends Two Special Invitations for First Time Since 2019
For the first time since 2019, Augusta National has extended two rare special invitations to the 2023 Masters Tournament. The tournament invited 19-year-old Gordon Sargent and 27-year-old Kazuki Higa to compete in their first Masters, and on Thursday Augusta National announced that both players have accepted the invitation. The last...
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth is known for being one of the nicest players on the PGA Tour, and the former Masters champion reinforced that on Thursday when he called out a fan for chatting during his putting stroke. Spieth was polite throughout the entire interaction, even as it was apparent the fans were betting on whether or not Spieth would knock in the putt.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Friday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Friday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
Swag Golf, Makers of Coveted Accessories and Putters, Signs Nick Hardy as PGA Tour Ambassador
Nick Hardy has a decent putter cover collection, with about 60 amassed in recent years across multiple brands. But now he’s in the pipeline for a really good collection. The 26-year-old is Swag Golf’s newest PGA Tour ambassador, officially debuting at next week’s Sony Open with a putter that’s already been hot this season plus a full Swag setup including a bag and headcovers, which are among golf’s most colorful and coveted among collectors.
