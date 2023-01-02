ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Quincy man drowns in Great Miami River

PIQUA — A Quincy man died Sunday in an apparent drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Kyle Ratcliff, 29, had been transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center by the Piqua Fire Department where he was pronounced dead. Piqua police reported that emergency dispatchers received a call...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported fire in Dayton late Wednesday night. Firefighters and medics were called to the fire at the cross of North Jersey St. at East Third St. just after 11:00 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>‘There were heavy fire...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-7:55 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of South Vandemark Road and Campbell Road. -6:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. WEDNESDAY. -10:12 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard. -4:55...
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Joel Thomas Gratton, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Christopher L. Wiggins, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving,...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound. According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road. ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened. There is no […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Teen shot in Dayton on New Year’s Day: Police

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Dayton Fire Department medics brought the teen to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fourth person charged in Troy park shooting

PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after three-car collision at Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a three-car accident that occurred near Mount Carmel East hospital on Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a black Kia Forte was heading westbound on East Broad Street and attempted to turn into Mount Carmel East when it struck a gray GMC truck that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

Dec. 25-31 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 12 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s five less calls than the week prior. Ten of the 12 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

