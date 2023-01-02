PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.

