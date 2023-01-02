ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 14

Myrna Anderson
3d ago

She to invest in fanny pack's, this is so sad, this world has gone to hell. Stealing from anyone is horrific, but the from elderly is really bad.

Reply
3
Tonya Wright
3d ago

Ladies, please do not leave you purses unattended. My mom told me this a long time ago. Thieves are always looking for their next victim.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3 Mercedes-Benz vehicles stolen from Akron dealership, 2 later recovered

AKRON, Ohio — The rash of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships continued on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police Department, three 2023 vehicles were stolen...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road. Take a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
californiaexaminer.net

Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman

Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman: A suspect in the murder and felony assault of a 38-year-old mother has been detained in Akron. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody by the northern Ohio fugitive task force at home in the Summit Lake section of Akron, close to the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police arrest serial car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Cleveland police said Wednesday that Brian Bodenschatz was arrested. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy