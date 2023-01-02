Read full article on original website
live5news.com
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
walterborolive.com
Overturned mini excavator with entrapment and fatality
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, an adult male, Marvin Lenoir, age 57 from Walterboro died from injuries received after a mini excavator he was operating overturned. The man was thrown from the device and the machine rolled over on him trapping him under the machinery. At approximately 5:20 p.m., the man’s wife found him and called 9-1-1. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived minutes later to the property located at the end of Firebird Lane, but the man had no signs of life. It is not known how long he was under the excavator. Crews used a jack and cribbing to lift the excavator off the man. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The family advised the man was an experienced operator.
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
live5news.com
Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526
live5news.com
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
live5news.com
Lawsuit filed in deadly Berkeley County deputy-involved crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a deputy-involved crash left a driver dead, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Julia Georgiadis, 73, died in the crash in Bonneau which happened at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. 52 in Berkeley County near Shelly Street, according to the Berkeley County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office.
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
live5news.com
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to barricaded subject in Lincolnville
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Lincolnville Wednesday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats. Deputies say there...
live5news.com
Police seeking information on Oct. shooting in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person hurt in October. Officers were called to the Woodland Lakes subdivision for reports of gunshots around 3:12 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill. Upon arrival officers found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a Cane Break Lane residence.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
live5news.com
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
abcnews4.com
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police still seeking information on May homicide
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a May homicide. The body of John Staley III, 31, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence on the morning of May 25.
