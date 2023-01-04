Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/12 – John B. Justice
John B. Justice, 75, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 7, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Fred and Betty Jean (Knauss) Justice, Jr. John married Frances (Hunter) Justice in 1972 at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner
Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/13 – Norma Jean Saale
Norma Jean Saale, 83, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 18, 1939, the daughter of Delbert and Helen Wimberly in Salem. She married Donald P. Saale on November 19, 1955, in Salem, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2000.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/08 – Jack Ray Marks
Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mr. Jack Ray Marks are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Marks’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/09 – Jessica Rae Chavez
Jessica Rae Chavez, 39, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The Jessica Chavez Children’s Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – Mark Allen Gutzler
Mark Allen Gutzler, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Gutzler’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/09 – Nancy Louise Brown
Nancy Louise Brown, 88, of Centralia, went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 in the presence of family. Nancy was born on September 2nd, 1934, in Harlan County, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Laura Beatrice (Crawford) Cloud. She married Arthur M. Brown in 1976 and he preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman
Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 Anthony ‘Tony’ Rinne
Anthony “Tony” Rinne, 55, Salem passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Funeral arrangements are pending at Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem where friends may call and inquire for more information.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon
The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Senior Still In Contention For Team USA Bowling
Salem senior Charlie Hunter continued Day 3 of the Team USA Bowling Trials in Las Vegas playing on the toughest pattern for the young man so the key for yesterday was just to survive and give yourself a shot. Hunter did just that as he finished 88th in his block and now sits 41st overall in all divisions and is 14th in the Youth Division with 12 games left to bowl.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem ceremoniously swears in new patrolman, another starts training Wednesday
The Salem City Council Tuesday night ceremoniously swore in a new patrolman who is now in the department’s field training program. Sarah Dice completed the 12-week police academy on December 9th. Since then, Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says Dice has been working with a field training officer and doing extremely well.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Host Roxana Tonight On WJBD
The Salem Wildcats look to bounce back following Tuesday night’s home loss to Mount Vernon when they return to Conference play to host the Roxana Shells. Listen starting around 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com. The SC Cougars are 12-4 as they head to Cisne tonight. Centralia tries to...
southernillinoisnow.com
New Construction in Centralia tops $10-million
New construction in Centralia during 2022 totaled nearly $10.8-million. The total construction is up more than $3-million from 2021. There were several large projects making up most of the total. The biggest was a $2.5-million addition of a new multipurpose building at Schiller Grade School. JW Hubbard Properties LLC has...
southernillinoisnow.com
JH Girls Basketball – Salem Falls To Bartelso, Odin Beats Sandoval
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats fell at home to Bartelso 45-40. Mya Russell had 16, Quinn Wolfe 12 and Brylee Pennypacker had 8. The JV lost 35-9. The Lady Bobcats will be in Nashville tomorrow. Odin Knocks Off Sandoval. The Odin Lady Eagles defeated Sandoval 32-16. Autumn Moore had 21...
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
southernillinoisnow.com
Truck runs over fire hydrant, causing instant flood and boil order
A truck exiting a private drive from a business on Westgate Avenue in Salem ran off the drive and ended up on top of a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon. Salem Police say the truck was driven by 36-year-old Garrett Ralston of Addieville, Landers Towing had to remove the truck because it became stuck in the mud around the hydrant.
