ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOmsY_0k0zsXfi00

A driver is recovering in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash with a police cruiser on Houston's southside overnight.

Houston police said an officer was driving on Old Spanish Trail near Allegheny Street around 11 p.m. Sunday -- en route to a non-emergency call -- when a driver hit the passenger's side of his patrol vehicle.

The crash pushed the patrol vehicle into a red minivan with four women inside that was at a stop sign.

Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, HPD said. The officer was not injured. Police said some passengers in the minivan complained of injury, but none were taken to the hospital.

Police said the Lexus driver may have been speeding and failed to yield the right of way, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

Two Houston-area men arrested in connection with car theft ring

Two men from the Houston area were arraigned Thursday in connection with a car theft ring, according to Brownsville police. Cristian Garza, 24, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, are facing multiple charges. Garza is wanted by various law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CONROE, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HCSO: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Channelview apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Channelview apartment on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies were called to an apartment at 973 Ashland Boulevard and found two adults who were dead of gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. He said that preliminary information showed that the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy