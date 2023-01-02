Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say

A driver is recovering in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash with a police cruiser on Houston's southside overnight.

Houston police said an officer was driving on Old Spanish Trail near Allegheny Street around 11 p.m. Sunday -- en route to a non-emergency call -- when a driver hit the passenger's side of his patrol vehicle.

The crash pushed the patrol vehicle into a red minivan with four women inside that was at a stop sign.

Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, HPD said. The officer was not injured. Police said some passengers in the minivan complained of injury, but none were taken to the hospital.

Police said the Lexus driver may have been speeding and failed to yield the right of way, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.