Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday BP: Brian Sabean and Giants part ways after 30 years
Some sad news, this morning. Brian Sabean has parted ways with the San Francisco Giants after nearly 30 years with the organization. Sabean, who started his career with the New York Yankees, has accepted a position to return to the land of the pinstripes to be the Executive Advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Yankees add World Series-winning GM as advisor to Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees added the architect of a three-time World Series champion to their front office on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of Brian Sabean as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean spent three decades as the general manager of the San Francisco Giants, winning World Series...
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Angels News: Halos Add Catcher, Two Relievers on Minor League Deals
They're continuing to add minor league depth.
Yardbarker
Omar Minaya Regrets Nixing Zack Wheeler Trade With Yankees
The Yankees almost acquired Zack Wheeler from the Mets before the 2019 trade deadline, but a Subway swap never materialized. It turns out a new member of the Yankees’ front office is to blame. Former Mets general manager and longtime executive Omar Minaya joined the Yankees as a senior...
FOX Sports
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office. The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos...
SF Giants may have lost yet another important piece of the puzzle
The San Francisco Giants have lost one of the members of the pitching coaching staff. It’s been an offseason of losses for the San Francisco Giants. After the Giants appeared to have landed Arson, er, Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees swooped in and re-signed him. Then, they...
