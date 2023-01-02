Read full article on original website
South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns State 6-Week Abortion Ban as Unconstitutional
The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the state's ban on abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy, ruling that it violates a constitutional right to privacy. The 3-2 decision comes nearly seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court's bombshell ruling that overturned the federal constitutional right to terminate pregnancies. The...
Biden administration unveils defense of student loan forgiveness plan at Supreme Court
The Biden administration launched its defense of its student loan forgiveness plan before the Supreme Court. Here’s how to lower your student loan monthly payments.
Arguments in SAFE-T Act Legal Battle to Take Place This Spring, Supreme Court Says
The Illinois Supreme Court will not hear arguments in the ongoing legal battle over the fate of cash bail in the state until the spring, officials confirmed Thursday. According to a court order issued Thursday, oral arguments in the case will be scheduled in March, but an exact date has not yet been set.
