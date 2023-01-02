Winter Classic Presents Unique Opportunity for Penguins To Bounce Back

On a national stage, the Pittsburgh Penguins look to break their four-game losing skid.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already played three games since returning from the Christmas Break, and are still looking for another win.

As they set to face off against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, the 2023 Winter Classic presents itself as a great opportunity to gain much needed momentum.

Obviously, the Winter Classic is one of the biggest games for the NHL every year, but this one happens to feature the best team in the NHL.

The Bruins will enter Fenway with a 28-4-4 record through their first 36 games and are on pace for well over 120 points on the season.

“It’s not going to be an easy game,” Evgeni Malkin said. “We’re playing against Boston, they’re the best team in the league, we know that. We’ll work for two points.”

While the Winter Classic doesn’t have the feel of a normal regular season game, the standings points are the same and the Penguins have had their focus earning two points.

Goalie Tristan Jarry said following the Penguins loss to the New Jersey Devils that they are looking at the Winter Classic as another opportunity to gain momentum in their season.

“It’s another game to trend in the right direction,” Jarry said. “It’s another step that we can take.”

The Penguins have been preaching that the Winter Classic isn’t just an event to them, they still need to focus on the task at hand.

Getting a big two points would go a long way in keeping themselves in the hunt around a competitive Metropolitan Division.

“When the puck drops everybody needs to understand that there’s two points on the line,” Mike Sullivan said. “And we’ve got to make sure that we get down to business.”

Easier said than done against the best team in the NHL, but the Penguins proved they can be the better team.

In their first meeting, it was the Bruins that got the upper hand, but the Penguins showed they can keep up.

The Penguins had a 5-2 lead in the game and chased Linus Ullmark from the net; the Bruins ended up climbing back into the game for an overtime win, but the Penguins had their number.

If the Penguins can grab a lead at Fenway, they just have to play their game and close things out.

The Winter Classic is never an easy game, but should be an opportunity for the Penguins to get back in the win column.

