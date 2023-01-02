EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.

