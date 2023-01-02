ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMO News

Fire at Suni's Pizza and Burgers in Shoreline now considered arson, police say

SHORELINE, Wash. — Suni’s Pizza and Burgers in Shoreline, the restaurant destroyed by a fire Monday, is now officially being investigated as an arson, according to police. Shoreline Fire Department Battalion Chief Cameron Stewart said the fire appeared to start on the outside then spread to the interior of the restaurant located on the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast near Northeast 180th Street. No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm

REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters responded to 1,500 encampment fires in 2022

SEATTLE, Wash. — New data released Tuesday by the Seattle Fire Department shows the city’s fire crews responded to 1,538 encampment fires during 2022, averaging 128 a month. The data reflects a slight increase from 2021, when Seattle Fire recorded 1,446 fires at encampments, and 854 in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site

EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
610KONA

Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in Mysterious Death

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in figuring out a pedestrian death on Snoqualmie Pass back on December 28th. According to authorities, WSP received numerous calls around 9pm that night from witnesses reporting seeing a person sitting in the middle of the roadway. The individual, who...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

77-year-old arrested for killing 2 cats after eviction notice from son

EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic

SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
SEATTLE, WA

