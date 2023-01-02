ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals

We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston

What you need to know about possible snow on Friday

"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Freezing Rain, Sleet or Snow? Whatever the Winter Weather, Be Careful on the Roads

When a winter storm is approaching our area the focus of these storms is usually snowfall, but there are several other types of winter weather to look out for in New England. Later this evening, and throughout much of Thursday morning, rain will fall across the region. For Boston, and the immediate suburbs there will be no impacts from the rain other than wet roads because temperatures will be above freezing.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Snow, Ice to Make a Return to Parts of New England

New England continues to straddle a relatively sharp frontal boundary – a dividing zone between very different types of air – draped across southern New England Wednesday and separating high temperatures in the 30s in far northern New England from air closer to 60 degrees by afternoon in far southwestern New England.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting. Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter. "We are...
WISCONSIN STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

