Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals
We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
What you need to know about possible snow on Friday
"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
NECN
Freezing Rain, Sleet or Snow? Whatever the Winter Weather, Be Careful on the Roads
When a winter storm is approaching our area the focus of these storms is usually snowfall, but there are several other types of winter weather to look out for in New England. Later this evening, and throughout much of Thursday morning, rain will fall across the region. For Boston, and the immediate suburbs there will be no impacts from the rain other than wet roads because temperatures will be above freezing.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Snow, Ice to Make a Return to Parts of New England
New England continues to straddle a relatively sharp frontal boundary – a dividing zone between very different types of air – draped across southern New England Wednesday and separating high temperatures in the 30s in far northern New England from air closer to 60 degrees by afternoon in far southwestern New England.
Freezing drizzle could lead to icy Thursday commutes, some snow on tap for Friday
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts due to freezing drizzle that could lead to slick conditions during the Thursday afternoon and evening commutes. The advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, and Franklin counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to...
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
MassDOT issues Travel Advisory for western Massachusetts
MassDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead for the upcoming winter weather Thursday night and during the day Friday.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
NECN
Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting. Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter. "We are...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Massachusetts with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Do not feed wild animals in Massachusetts this winter
The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding residents to not feed wildlife through the winter, as it can sometimes do more harm than good.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Masks, at-home tests at center of debate as kids return from winter break
Boston – The debate over whether kids should mask up and test regularly is front and center in communities across Massachusetts as winter break comes to an end. School officials in at least three local communities – Boston, Newton and Arlington – are encouraging students and staff to temporarily mask up upon returning.
Comments / 0