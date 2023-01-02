ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield fugitive wanted for rape, taking indecent liberties with child, police say

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwKaX_0k0zrJaz00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive.

Jose Mauricio Paz Banegas (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police say the man, Jose Mauricio Paz Banegas, 37, is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect

Paz Banegas is described by police as a 5-foot-3-inch tall Hispanic man who weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Paz Banegas is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy