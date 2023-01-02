Chesterfield fugitive wanted for rape, taking indecent liberties with child, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive.

Jose Mauricio Paz Banegas (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police say the man, Jose Mauricio Paz Banegas, 37, is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Paz Banegas is described by police as a 5-foot-3-inch tall Hispanic man who weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Paz Banegas is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

