ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

How journalism uncovers organized crime seminar coming to Naples

The world’s leader in uncovering organized crime will be in Naples on Wednesday, Jan. 25 sharing his eye-opening, true stories of how his global network of journalists follow the trails of criminals who launder trillions of dollars each year. This shocking figure represents 20% of the world’s economy.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Celebrate the Centennial with music, more

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
floridaweekly.com

Strictly Sinatra performing at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the Frank Sinatra tribute, Michael Dutra and the Strictly Sinatra band, on Jan. 27. The event will take place on the Ford lawn, along the Caloosahatchee River. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. The group performs many...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Legion learns about fraud prevention

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 20, at the...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridavacationers.com

12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!

Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Songwriter Fest, new farmers market, more

In its second year, this free music festival begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Cambier Park, downtown Naples. Donations welcome. Lineup features seven acts: Andrew Albert, Paul Sikes, Emily Falvey, Emily Landis, Johnny McGuire, Brock Berryhill and the duo, Neon Union, with Andrew Millsaps and Leo Brooks. They will give an inside look at the songwriting process behind America’s favorite country songs.
NAPLES, FL
seminoletribune.org

Immokalee Trading Post opens for business

IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
IMMOKALEE, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

13361 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers; 239-561-6817 or www.shrimpshackusa.com. It’s not fancy, but Shrimp Shack serves seafood cooked right. For years, this casual restaurant has been our go-to place for fried shrimp. The hush puppies can’t be beat, either. Inside, it’s spacious. But outside, there is porch seating — all the better to remind yourself of why you live in Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
iheart.com

Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
FONTANA, CA
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State sends relief team to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A team of 12 from Alfred State College traveled to Fort Myers, FL and worked with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas. An Alfred State College (ASC) relief team, nine students and three staff members, spent the week before Christmas in Fort Myers, FL helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Nine students and three staff members made the trip in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy