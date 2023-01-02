Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
How journalism uncovers organized crime seminar coming to Naples
The world’s leader in uncovering organized crime will be in Naples on Wednesday, Jan. 25 sharing his eye-opening, true stories of how his global network of journalists follow the trails of criminals who launder trillions of dollars each year. This shocking figure represents 20% of the world’s economy.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Celebrate the Centennial with music, more
One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org.
floridaweekly.com
Strictly Sinatra performing at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the Frank Sinatra tribute, Michael Dutra and the Strictly Sinatra band, on Jan. 27. The event will take place on the Ford lawn, along the Caloosahatchee River. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. The group performs many...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Legion learns about fraud prevention
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 20, at the...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian memorial removed in Fort Myers, but that's not the end of its story
The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
A look at Times Square and the progress thus far in 2023 post Hurricane Ian
3 months after Hurricane Ian and we can already see progress being made on Fort Myers Beach when it comes to some businesses trying to open back up
floridavacationers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Songwriter Fest, new farmers market, more
In its second year, this free music festival begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Cambier Park, downtown Naples. Donations welcome. Lineup features seven acts: Andrew Albert, Paul Sikes, Emily Falvey, Emily Landis, Johnny McGuire, Brock Berryhill and the duo, Neon Union, with Andrew Millsaps and Leo Brooks. They will give an inside look at the songwriting process behind America’s favorite country songs.
seminoletribune.org
Immokalee Trading Post opens for business
IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
13361 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers; 239-561-6817 or www.shrimpshackusa.com. It’s not fancy, but Shrimp Shack serves seafood cooked right. For years, this casual restaurant has been our go-to place for fried shrimp. The hush puppies can’t be beat, either. Inside, it’s spacious. But outside, there is porch seating — all the better to remind yourself of why you live in Florida.
iheart.com
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral
Cape Coral might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cape Coral.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State sends relief team to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
A team of 12 from Alfred State College traveled to Fort Myers, FL and worked with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas. An Alfred State College (ASC) relief team, nine students and three staff members, spent the week before Christmas in Fort Myers, FL helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Nine students and three staff members made the trip in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: A brave and unique offering marks latest CJ’s visit
Happy new year! This week’s dining destination is CJ’s on the Bay, Marco Island. For 14 years, this has been the “heart of the rock” for island events like the recent Jerry Adam’s Chili Cookoff. Call this week’s event a late lunch or early dinner,...
Person behind mysterious Downtown Fort Myers metal bunny cutouts shares their origins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 sat down with the person behind the bunnies. They wanted to keep their identity a mystery. “When the hurricane happened, and we were impacted by that, we saw it as a way to engage the rest of this community in having a better conversation,” said the anonymous person.
