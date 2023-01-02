Read full article on original website
Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89
Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
Mary Pat Angelini joins Mercury Public Affairs
A former Republican assemblywoman from Monmouth County is joining Mercury, one of the state’s top public affairs firms. Mary Pat Angelini, who served in the legislature from 2008 to 2016, will serve on the firm’s advisory board. “Mary Pat Angelini has an impressive career serving the people of...
DiVincenzo takes office as six-term Essex County Executive
Joseph DiVincenzo was sworn in today to a sixth term as Essex County Executive, after winning another massive landslide re-election victory. He was sworn in by LeRoy Jones, Jr. the New Jersey Democratic State Chairman and the Essex County Democratic Chairman. Gov. Phil Murphy and his son, Joseph, held the bible.
Telegraphing gubernatorial bid, Fulop won’t seek re-election as Jersey City mayor in 2025
Sending the strongest signal yet that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for governor, Steve Fulop announced this morning that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025. “I’ve decided that I won’t be on the ballot again as mayor. I want to make that clear,”...
In Trenton race decided by one vote, judge sets recount hearing for next week
A hearing to determine if there will be a recount in the runoff for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council – a race that Jennifer Williams won by just one vote – won’t be held until January 11. Her opponent, Algernon Ward, Jr., filed...
Solomon thanks Fulop for service, but doesn’t say if he’ll run for mayor
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon isn’t ready to say if he will run for mayor in 2025, instead pledging to keep working with the incumbent mayor, Steve Fulop, on local issues. Fulop announced today that he would not seek re-election to a fourth term. “Today is a day to...
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
Jersey City mayor setting up likely run for N.J. governor. Here are other possible contenders.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did more than announce he won’t seek re-election in 2025 on Tuesday. He revved up speculation about who may be seeking to succeed Phil Murphy as New Jersey’s governor three years from now. Fulop’s decision is widely seen as a sign he’s setting...
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89
Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
Sandy Greenberg, Englewood mayor from 1976 to 1982, dies at 93
Sondra Greenberg, who served as mayor of Englewood from 1976 to 1982 and a leader in the city’s fight to integrate public schools in the 1960s, died on December 27. She was 93. During her six years as mayor, Greenberg continued what had been a lifetime of advocating for...
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
americanhistorycentral.com
Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek
Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek Summary. The Second Battle of Trenton was fought between the United States and Great Britain on January 2, 1777, along the bank of the Assunpink Creek, on the lower end of Trenton, New Jersey. Following the incredible events of December 25–26, where General George Washington and his army crossed the Delaware River in a blinding snowstorm and shocked the Hessians at Trenton, he moved his army back over the river to Pennsylvania.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Officer Nicholas Piotrowski Indicted On One Count Of Official Misconduct.
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A state grand jury has voted to file a criminal charge against a Trenton police officer in connection with the officer’s use of pepper spray during an encounter with Joseph Ahr Sr., who died weeks after being pepper sprayed during his arrest in 2020. The Office...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Tinton Falls officials pick redeveloper for Fort Monmouth property
TINTON FALLS — Municipal officials have designated an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health as the redeveloper of a former Fort Monmouth parcel in Tinton Falls, with the intent of developing a medical facility on the property. During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council...
