Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89

Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mary Pat Angelini joins Mercury Public Affairs

A former Republican assemblywoman from Monmouth County is joining Mercury, one of the state’s top public affairs firms. Mary Pat Angelini, who served in the legislature from 2008 to 2016, will serve on the firm’s advisory board. “Mary Pat Angelini has an impressive career serving the people of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo takes office as six-term Essex County Executive

Joseph DiVincenzo was sworn in today to a sixth term as Essex County Executive, after winning another massive landslide re-election victory. He was sworn in by LeRoy Jones, Jr. the New Jersey Democratic State Chairman and the Essex County Democratic Chairman. Gov. Phil Murphy and his son, Joseph, held the bible.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89

Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sandy Greenberg, Englewood mayor from 1976 to 1982, dies at 93

Sondra Greenberg, who served as mayor of Englewood from 1976 to 1982 and a leader in the city’s fight to integrate public schools in the 1960s, died on December 27. She was 93. During her six years as mayor, Greenberg continued what had been a lifetime of advocating for...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
americanhistorycentral.com

Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek

Second Battle of Trenton at Assunpink Creek Summary. The Second Battle of Trenton was fought between the United States and Great Britain on January 2, 1777, along the bank of the Assunpink Creek, on the lower end of Trenton, New Jersey. Following the incredible events of December 25–26, where General George Washington and his army crossed the Delaware River in a blinding snowstorm and shocked the Hessians at Trenton, he moved his army back over the river to Pennsylvania.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

