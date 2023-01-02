Read full article on original website
Jayhawk men fall to Southwestern Michigan Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks team dropped a 66-56 decision to visiting Southwestern Michigan Community College on Wednesday. MCC had a setback during warmups as they learned starting point guard Jarvin Graham would not be able to play due to a back injury. The Jayhawks (5-6) raced out...
Muskegon wrestlers split at OK Conference quad meet
The Muskegon wrestling team went 1-1 in an OK Conference-Blue and Green quad meet on Wednesday evening. The Big Reds edged out Unity Christian, 39-33, and fell to host Holland, 61-13. Ke’Yuan Bradford, Tobias Melton and Nyzirre Wynn were undefeated at 2-0. TyJuan Keys, Seth Harris and Malik Thompson...
Solid first half leads Montague girls past Grant
The Montague Wildcats girls basketball team picked up a key nonleague road win on Wednesday as they squeezed out a 42-41 victory over the Grant Tigers. “This was our first game in 14 days so I was a little worried about what our energy level would be like after having some cancellations and combining winter break,” said Montague coach Nick Thaler. “As a group, I think we learned a great deal from our game with Mona Shores. Playing up against a quality D1 opponent can really test you mentally and I thought we responded well.
Schultz sparks Shelby girls to victory over Holton
Molli Schultz turned in a solid game on Thursday night and led the Shelby Tigers to a 46-38 victory over the visiting Holton Devils. Schultz scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. She also had three steals. Kendall Zaverl added 11 points and six rebounds while Biloxi Lee had nine rebounds. Aubrey Klotz had six assists.
Pentwater falls to Algoma Christian in boys hoops
KENT CITY — Pentwater faced Algoma Christian in a non-conference boys basketball matchup at Kent City Tuesday night and dropped a 55-24 decision to the Knights. The Falcons were missing their point guard, which created a problem with their composure on offense as well as their offensive sets. Pentwater...
Fremont wins despite cold shooting night, defeats Orchard View, 29-20
The visiting Fremont Packers overcame a cold shooting night and escaped with a 29-20 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals on Thursday night. The Packers shot just 17 percent from the floor, but strong defense kept the Cardinals at bay for much of the evening. Fremont led 9-4 after one...
Montague wrestlers get wins over North Muskegon, Oakridge
MONTAGUE — The Montague wrestling team dominated a home tri-meet on Wednesday. The Wildcats cruised past North Muskegon, 76-6, and Oakridge, 62-15. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Aydan Everett, Joe Winkleman and Ava Pelton posted 2-0 records. Natalie Bassett, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Tyler Risch, Connor...
Bowers scores career-high 34 points in Kent City win over Fowler
Lexie Bowers scored a career-high 34 points and topped 1,000 for her career and led Kent City past Fowler, 66-52, in girls’ basketball Tuesday night. The game was played at Aquinas College. Bowers connected on 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, pulled down nine rebounds, had three blocks and...
Hovey leads Hart to boys win with a triple-double
In a high scoring affair Wednesday night, the Hart boys’ basketball team emerged triumphant with a 64-59 non-conference victory over West Michigan Aviation Academy. It was the Pirates’ seventh straight win. The Pirates trailed until the final minutes, relying on a hard-nosed man-to-man defense to get the stops...
Ashbaugh scores 29 in Grant win over Sparta
Shaking off some rust from the holiday break, Grant powered past visiting Sparta, 60-45 in non-conference girls’ basketball action Tuesday night. Matched up in a tough physical game with Sparta (2-5), the Tigers struggled to get their shots to fall in the first half. Sparta led 25-18 at the...
Ludington girls get home win over Manistee
Defense carried the day for the Ludington girls basketball team Thursday night as the Orioles continued to struggle on offense but handcuffed Manistee and earned a 39-24 victory in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. Manistee actually outscored the Orioles, 17-16 in the second half, but it was not nearly...
Ravenna guns down Hesperia in girls basketball
The host Ravenna Bulldogs blew open the game in the third quarter and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 49-15 on Thursday night. Ravenna led 14-7 at the half, then came out in the third quarter and outscored the Panthers 24-0 to take a commanding lead after three quarters. Addison Gillard led...
Mason Central girls make quick work of Ravenna in WMC matchup
RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team had no trouble getting past Ravenna, 37-17, in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest at home Tuesday night. Scoring was at a premium all night, but it was the Spartans who were more prolific. They opened a 9-2 lead...
Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher
Jody Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Ottawa County community reacts to John Gibbs as new County Administrator
A major shakeup in West Michigan is now getting National attention tonight. The new board of commissioners in Ottawa County voting to make several staffing changes today.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
SUV crashes into Grand River; driver hospitalized
One person is in the hospital after they were pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.
