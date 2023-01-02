The Montague Wildcats girls basketball team picked up a key nonleague road win on Wednesday as they squeezed out a 42-41 victory over the Grant Tigers. “This was our first game in 14 days so I was a little worried about what our energy level would be like after having some cancellations and combining winter break,” said Montague coach Nick Thaler. “As a group, I think we learned a great deal from our game with Mona Shores. Playing up against a quality D1 opponent can really test you mentally and I thought we responded well.

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO