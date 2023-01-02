Knights defeat Pirates in Holiday Shoot Out tournament

HERTFORD — The Currituck boys’ basketball team topped Perquimans 75-55 to close out the Perquimans Holiday Shoot Out tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Knights (5-4) took a 21-18 lead into the second quarter and a 42-33 lead into halftime. They pulled away even more in the second half with a 19-11 third quarter to lead 61-44 over the Pirates (2-6).

Damien Hicks led Currituck with 23 points, followed by Jamie Dance and Luke Morgan both going for 12.

Currituck left the two-day event 2-0 as it returned to conference play on Tuesday, playing at home against Manteo. Perquimans went 0-2 and returned to conference play at Washington County on Tuesday.

In the girls tournament, the Lady Pirates (7-2) dominated the Lady Knights 60-22 to finish as the only girls team to finish 2-0 in the Holiday Shoot Out.

Currituck (3-6), who went 1-1 in the tourney, hosted Manteo on Tuesday, while Perquimans played at Washington County.