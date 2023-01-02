Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Gives Updated Season 3 Release Window
It's now officially 2023, which means fans of The Witcher can say that Season 3 is coming this year. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't revealed a specific release date for the season beyond this summer. However, in a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Lauren Hissrich seemed to indicate that July 2023 is the current target. The outlet also asked Hissrich if it's possible that the season could be broken up and released in two parts, as Netflix recently did with Stranger Things. Hissrich would clearly prefer releasing it all at once, but she did leave open the possibility!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations
After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
ComicBook
New Extraction 2 Photo Reveals Chris Hemsworth in Huge Fight
Netflix is getting ready to release as sequel to this hit film Extraction, and fans of the film couldn't be any more excited. Extraction 2 will bring Chris Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake with Joe and Anthony Russo also set to return as producers. Since the sequel was announced we have yet to receive a teaser or a trailer, but we've seen a bunch of images from the production and now we have another sneak peek. In USA Today's 2023 movie preview guide, Netflix released a new image from Extraction 2 that teases a pretty huge fight.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
ComicBook
The Last of Us TV Show Won't Adapt Anything Beyond the Games
HBO's The Last of Us has no plans to adapt anything that isn't directly a part of the games. The Last of Us is one of the best video games of the last decade, which meant Hollywood was quick to see dollar signs all around it. The game was nearly adapted into a movie with Sam Raimi behind the camera, but it fell apart and eventually turned into an HBO TV series. With the show nearly here, many have begun to wonder how it will be structured. The first season will adapt the entire first game and expand on it a bit, but what does that mean for the second season? Could we see the story between the first and second games or an all-new adventure?
ComicBook
The Last of Us Breaks Down the Rules to Survive in New HBO Series
HBO is getting ready to release their live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise The Last of Us, and fans are excited to see how well it translates to a series. The Last of Us will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and will loosely tell the story from the first game. As the series nears its release date, HBO is ramping up the promotion with a bunch of cool new promotional videos. This new one just so happens to list the rules for surviving the events of the series. In the promo video we see Joel telling Ellie the rules of survival and it seems pretty simple enough. You can check out the video below!
wegotthiscovered.com
An obscure comic book movie that got a small screen sequel series battles systemic streaming corruption
We’ve become so accustomed to comic book adaptations infiltrating every level of film and television, that it’s impossible to keep track of them all. One of the many under-the-radar efforts to emerge over the years was Brazil’s The Awakener, which proved so popular it spawned a small screen sequel series.
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
ComicBook
Dracula Spinoff Renfield Gets First Trailer
Fans can't wait to sink their teeth into a new take on Dracula with the upcoming Renfield, with Universal Pictures releasing the first official look at the project with an all-new trailer. Up to this point, fans have only caught glimpses of the highly anticipated project through various set photos, as this trailer unveils unsettling and entertaining first look at the horror icons who have been reinvented for the horror-comedy, particularly Nicolas Cage taking on the legendary Dracula. You can check out the first official trailer for Renfield above before the film lands in theaters on April 14th.
ComicBook
M3GAN Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score
2023 is officially here and there's one new character who is about to dominate the year... M3GAN! M3GAN is the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media when the trailer dropped last year. The new movie follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but her creation has unimaginable consequences. M3GAN officially hits theaters tomorrow night, and it's already up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score. After 34 reviews, the first horror film of 2023 has a 97% score. You can check out some of the reviews below...
ComicBook
Yellowstone's Fan-Favorite Speaks Out on Returning to the Ranch in Season 5
Yellowstone just aired its midseason finale on Sunday and while fans have a bit of a wait for the rest of Season 5 — the series is set to return sometime this summer — there is a little bit of good news. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the first half of the season will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 9th and now, in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Collider, series stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reflecting on some of their characters moments in Season 5 — particularly how the Season has allowed them to dig deeper into Beth and Rip's relationship.
ComicBook
Vin Diesel Confirms Fast X Trailer Release, Shares New Image
Vin Diesel wants all the Fast and Furious fans to know that Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release date (or release date window to be specific) in a new Instagram post featuring a picture of a Fast & Furious franchise character, Dominic Toretto. Dom looks especially frowny and grim in the new image – which is really saying something, given the history of this franchise.
