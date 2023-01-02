ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Release 'They Gotta Play Us' Hype Video Ahead Of Bills Contest

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati can clinch the AFC North with a victory on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just hours away from clashing against Josh Allen and the Bills with an AFC North title up for grabs .

Check out the team's latest hype video highlighting this season's theme of "They Gotta Play Us ."

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

