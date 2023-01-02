ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)

What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under

Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theadvocate.com

Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters

A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy