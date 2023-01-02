Read full article on original website
UFC’s Tatiana Suarez eyes Rose Namajunas: ‘I’d make it a nightmare for her’ at flyweight or strawweight
Tatiana Suarez believes she’s a bad matchup for Rose Namajunas at strawweight or flyweight. Suarez (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is set to make her highly anticipated return against Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) next month at UFC Fight Night 220, which takes place Feb. 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Daniel Cormier says ‘no debate’ Dana White wrong to slap wife, calls out UFC fighters who defend him
Daniel Cormier believes that if UFC president Dana White isn’t defending his actions for slapping his wife back, then no one should be. Last week a video surfaced of White and his wife, Anne, getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. During what appeared to be an argument, White grabbed his wife by the wrist and was slapped by her, at which point he retaliated by slapping her back.
Mixed martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee dies at 18
At her young age, Victoria Lee was considered to be an MMA phenom.
Cameron Norrie advances to Auckland ATP semifinals
Cameron Norrie has stayed on track to win his "home" ATP Tour event by beating American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 ín the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic
