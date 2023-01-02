Daniel Cormier believes that if UFC president Dana White isn’t defending his actions for slapping his wife back, then no one should be. Last week a video surfaced of White and his wife, Anne, getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. During what appeared to be an argument, White grabbed his wife by the wrist and was slapped by her, at which point he retaliated by slapping her back.

