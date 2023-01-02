Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
CCPD give tips to help residents navigate online dating safely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people begin to settle into the new year, some may be looking for love. Dating apps have skyrocketed in popularity, especially with streaming services like Netflix, creating documentaries on real testimonies of scams online. You may have heard of the ‘Tinder Swindler’.
On Your Mind: Healthy & mindful ways to help keep New Year's resolutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this first week of the new year, for many folks those resolutions may be in high gear!. Keeping them can be tricky. It's a new year, but in many ways, it's still the same you, even if there are a few changes and goals you've outlined for yourself for 2023 in an effort to be a *better you.
Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
STSARS 'pitches' how you can help fight Coastal Bend opioid addiction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services (STSARS) is set to host a massive fundraising event and bringing star power to Corpus Christi in February. "A Heartfield Fundraiser" will feature some key players on the 2022 Houston Astros World Series team. Ryan Pressly and Chas McCormick...
'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. One of the biggest no-nos she sees in...
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Then just a couple of hours later, around 8:45 p.m. Dana Clarke gave birth to Ariyah Avalos. Ariyah was originally due on Jan. 3.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Resale shop helps women learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
portasouthjetty.com
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore
A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days
Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings. Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can...
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
