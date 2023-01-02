ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Q92

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
B93

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
KIII 3News

Resale shop helps women learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
portasouthjetty.com

Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore

A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
Ingleside Index

Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days

Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
