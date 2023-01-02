ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco weighs reviving downtown Silo District Trolley in new form

The free bus that ran between Magnolia Market at the Silos, parking areas and downtown businesses stopped cold when the pandemic hit in 2020. The service might come back in a new form, but city officials are still determining what its route and funding model would look like. The city...
WACO, TX
kagstv.com

Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco honors retiring Midway chief with proclamation

The city of Waco presented outgoing Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas with a proclamation for his 32 years of service in public education. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University and his doctorate from Tarleton State University. He began his career teaching business courses at West High School.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall

After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar

It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bowen Family Foundation donation benefits homeless youth

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) has received a $25,000 donation from the Bowen Family Foundation. The organization says this was done to advance the work being done for young adults experiencing homelessness. The Bowen Family Foundation is a local foundation based in Waco which was established by Texas country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen and his family to directly support children, youth, and their families in and around Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Retrial in infant's 2013 death to stay in Waco for now

A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco will have to wait for jury selection next week to see if the trial will be moved to another county, and prosecutors will have to present their case without hair follicle evidence used in the initial trial.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX

