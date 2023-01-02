ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Quieter Thursday before another storm Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and quiet. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing across the entire state. Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Vote on controversial bus...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow chances return again Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Active Weather Continues into Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another Storm Arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
NEW MEXICO STATE
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso area sees first snow system of the year

Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind to the New Year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Scattered snow and rain will continue through today. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains through 5 p.m. this evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick in the mountains throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with west/southwesterly gusts up to 55 mph.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘What are we going to do?’: Ranchers look for help after massive 2022 wildfire in southern NM

Green growth contrasts a snowy, more bare cliffside in the Gila National Forest on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Ranchers in the Gila National Forest thought the Black Fire would cause the worst of their damage. Then flooding tore apart the land, leaving a burn scar that has the possibility of kindling disasters and danger for years to come.
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers

EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX

