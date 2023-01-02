Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
KRQE News 13
Friday storm brings wind and light snow, but quieter weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer morning across the state, with most temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. The skies will be partly cloudy Friday. Snow is coming down in Pagosa Springs, and more snow is expected in the San Juan and northern mountains today. A...
KRQE News 13
Storm approaches Thursday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
KRQE News 13
Quieter Thursday before another storm Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and quiet. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing across the entire state. Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Vote on controversial bus...
KRQE News 13
Snow chances return again Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
KRQE News 13
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13
Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
KRQE News 13
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
cbs4local.com
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
KFOX 14
City closes shelter at convention center as migrant releases in El Paso decrease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso closed down the emergency migrant shelter that was set up at the convention center, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The convention center opened its doors on Dec. 21 as dangerously cold weather moved into the Borderland and...
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind to the New Year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Scattered snow and rain will continue through today. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains through 5 p.m. this evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick in the mountains throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with west/southwesterly gusts up to 55 mph.
newsfromthestates.com
‘What are we going to do?’: Ranchers look for help after massive 2022 wildfire in southern NM
Green growth contrasts a snowy, more bare cliffside in the Gila National Forest on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Ranchers in the Gila National Forest thought the Black Fire would cause the worst of their damage. Then flooding tore apart the land, leaving a burn scar that has the possibility of kindling disasters and danger for years to come.
Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers
EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KFOX 14
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution
A resolution has finally been reached between New Mexico and Texas over water unlawfully released from Elephant Butte Reservoir more than ten years ago.
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
