A dog hurled over a barbed wire fence and abandoned in Riverside County was taken in by a rescue organization. After video was released of the 8-year-old pup, named Ken, being tossed over the fence and abandoned at a cell tower, an Orange County woman named Jennifer adopted the pit bull, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services tweeted Thursday while showing a picture of the smiling woman alongside Ken.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO