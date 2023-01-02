ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Tossed Over Fence in Riverside County Adopted by Rescue Organization, Still Needs Forever Home

A dog hurled over a barbed wire fence and abandoned in Riverside County was taken in by a rescue organization. After video was released of the 8-year-old pup, named Ken, being tossed over the fence and abandoned at a cell tower, an Orange County woman named Jennifer adopted the pit bull, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services tweeted Thursday while showing a picture of the smiling woman alongside Ken.
