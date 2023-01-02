ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KNOE TV8

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe welcomes first baby of 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health Monroe welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 7:56 a.m. on Jan. 1!. Baby Lerille (which is his last name) weighed 10 pounds and was 22 inches long. His parents are Cama and Robby. He has three sisters and a brother who say...
