First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year brought new life to the Miami Valley as two area hospitals welcomed the first babies of 2023 on New Year’s Day.

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Riley is the second child of her parents, Elda and Jeremie.

(Photo/Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center)

At the Kettering Health Main Campus, Anaya Meet Soni was welcomed into the world at 3 a.m. She weighed in at 7 pounds.

Anaya is the first for her parents, Moni and Meet Soni.

(Photo/Kettering Health Main Campus)

