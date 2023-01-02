First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year brought new life to the Miami Valley as two area hospitals welcomed the first babies of 2023 on New Year’s Day.LIST: Active sports betting kiosks in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Riley is the second child of her parents, Elda and Jeremie.
At the Kettering Health Main Campus, Anaya Meet Soni was welcomed into the world at 3 a.m. She weighed in at 7 pounds.
Anaya is the first for her parents, Moni and Meet Soni.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0