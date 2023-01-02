ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31

By Alessandra Young
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6fvN_0k0zoMUl00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Emergency funding for South Carolina’s SNAP households will end on Jan. 31, according to the state Department of Social Services.

The emergency SNAP funding for needy families has been in place since March 2020. Qualified families will continue to receive monthly SNAP benefits, just not the extra emergency funds will continue without the emergency assistance.

The manager at Quality Foods in Greer said a huge percentage of shoppers use SNAP and will be affected.

“We have a lot, probably 40-50% of our business actually does that,” Junior Holder said.

Holder said the change will be tough on shoppers.

“If you get X amount of dollars and all of a sudden, you get X amount more, you tend to live off of what you get more,” he said. “But when they cut you back, it’s hard on them for a little while.”

Holder said it won’t have a huge impact on the store.

“It’ll hurt them more than it will us,” he said.

Victoria Fitzgerald is one of many who has benefitted from the emergency benefits.

“I am a single mother of two kids, a toddler and I also have a newborn,” Fitzgerald said. “It kind of worries me because the price of everything is going up. And that extra allotment that was going on for the pandemic and stuff, that really, really helped a lot.”

She said she is making sacrifices to be able to provide for her children.

“I’ve been living off, like, ramen noodles and things of peanut butter and jelly, as it is, due to the price of everything,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about what else she will have to give up.

“How am I going to go about making sure they have what they need?” Fitzgerald said.

She said she hopes people won’t be cut off from the emergency allotments completely.

“I’m hoping they can come to some sort of resolution, or some kind of compromise,” she said. “If not the full amount, maybe just half or a third.”

SNAP recipients will be able to view their monthly SNAP benefit amount and emergency allotment amount online starting on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 29

act right fool
3d ago

People have got to understand that government programs are intended to help people. These programs are not supposed to help out forever! They are made to supplement until you get a job or a better paying job. For the older people, I say we help them more.

Reply(7)
14
Diane Wilson
3d ago

women,mothers you are screw by the government,they force you to have unwanted pregnancy but they refused to help take care them. how many children's you will let go hungry? people not asking for unreasonable food,housing, health insurance. they need help and yes American can afford to help out.

Reply
5
Patricia DiBella
3d ago

I know here in Rock Hill SC, there are help wanted signs everywhere, but seems a lot of people just don't want to work, but you'll see people everywhere holding up signs for money.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minha D.

South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!

Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
greenvillejournal.com

Local option taxes enable county, municipal governments to pay for progress

With many counties and municipalities across South Carolina experiencing growth in recent decades, traditional sources of revenue like property taxes have not always been adequate to fund the facilities, infrastructure and services that growth demands. Over the years, the state General Assembly has authorized accommodations, hospitality and other purpose-specific local...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

These are the largest Mega Millions wins in SC history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end

SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy