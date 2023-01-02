ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Police investigate after homes of elected leaders were shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Investigates Deaths Of Two People From Gunshot Wounds Late Wednesday Afternoon

The Los Alamos Police Department responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday January 4 after receiving 9-1-1 calls related to a victim of a gun shot wound. The Los Alamos Police Department responded and located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Los Alamos Fire Department Medics arrived to render aid. Both individuals succumbed to their wounds and are deceased. The LAPD Criminal Investigations Section has initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two dead following shooting in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead after being shot on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say both people died from their injuries.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for ‘Long Beard Bandit’ accused of robbing bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are asking for help identifying a man they are calling, “the long beard bandit.” The man is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. on Tuesday. Officials say around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, the man handed the teller a demand note and received an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched

2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

