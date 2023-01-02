ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Shelter Will Continue Operating For Now

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Green Bay Homicide Investigation

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A shooting in December on Green Bay’s east side is now a homicide after one of the victims died, police said Wednesday. Police closed down a stretch of Smith Street for much of the day Wednesday as they worked at a house to make contact with someone they thought might have been involved with the Dec. 20 shooting.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Report Less Shots Fired in 2022 Than 2021

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were fewer shots fired cases in the City of Green Bay for 2022 compared to 2021. Crime analysts tracked a 25.6% decrease in these cases. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to a high volume of calls in the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Mine Proposal Has Plenty of Opposition In Waupaca County

SCANDINAVIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made last night, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

