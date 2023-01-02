Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Shelter Will Continue Operating For Now
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
WBAY Green Bay
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
CBS 58
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
wtaq.com
Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft
TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Green Bay Homicide Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A shooting in December on Green Bay’s east side is now a homicide after one of the victims died, police said Wednesday. Police closed down a stretch of Smith Street for much of the day Wednesday as they worked at a house to make contact with someone they thought might have been involved with the Dec. 20 shooting.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Report Less Shots Fired in 2022 Than 2021
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were fewer shots fired cases in the City of Green Bay for 2022 compared to 2021. Crime analysts tracked a 25.6% decrease in these cases. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to a high volume of calls in the fourth quarter.
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
wtaq.com
Mine Proposal Has Plenty of Opposition In Waupaca County
SCANDINAVIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made last night, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
