kslnewsradio.com
Democratic Senator Karen Mayne resigns from Utah Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic Senator Karen Mayne has submitted her letter of resignation from the Utah Senate. Mayne represents Kearns in District 12 of Salt Lake County. The senator said her health has taken an unexpected turn, and that she does not feel she can give the full-time representation that her constituents deserve. Mayne announced in 2022 that she had cancer.
Pilot in Monday’s fatal Provo airport crash identified
PROVO, Utah — The man who died after a small aircraft crash at Provo Municiple Airport has been identified as Nathan Ricks. Ricks was piloting the plane and had three passengers on board when the plane crashed immediately after takeoff. Friends told KSL TV reporter Karah Brackin that Ricks...
Alta High School evacuated after suspicous package found, determined non-explosive
SANDY, Utah — An evacuation of students and faculty took place at Alta High School Wednesday afternoon after a package containing suspicious contents was found. Jeff Haney, an official with the Canyons School District, told KSL NewsRadio a former student of the school brought the package. “We have these...
Provo airport to reopen by mid afternoon on Wednesday after fatal crash
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport, the site of a deadly crash on Monday, is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement sent to the media, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said that an evaluation by the FAA and NTSB is complete. Torgersen also said the agencies had authorized the Provo airport and the aircraft recovery team to begin their cleanup of the crash site.
Salt Lake City International Airport recognized for on-time performance
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is recognized as a top performing airport worldwide. The airport ranks third in the world for being on-time. For an airport to receive this award, it must have a good track record for on-time departures. Salt Lake City’s airport does very well in this department.
Sandy City racing to repair roads ahead of storm
SANDY, Utah — Even as a new storm blows into the Wasatch Front, crews in Sandy are trying to fill a bunch of new potholes on 11400 South. Assistant Public Works Director for Sandy City, Paul Browning, said repair teams hit the road starting New Year’s Day. “We’re...
One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
Americans holding onto $21 billion in gift cards, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report out Wednesday says Americans are holding onto $21 billion in gift cards. Sloan Schrage, an investigative reporter for KSL TV, joined Dave & Dujanovic with Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic to discuss this. He says a lot of the cards he has...
UDOT begins environmental study for Kimball Junction area, seeks input
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public opinion on an environmental study project in the Kimball Junction area. From now through Jan. 27, 2023, the public can submit comments on the project. Also, UDOT will host meetings on Jan. 10-11 to review project detail and address questions.
U of U police searching for suspects after forceable entry
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police have notified students and staff that they are searching for a suspect after a forcible entry at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments. In a tweet, the school police said the suspect is still at large. The UofU Department...
