This article will discuss different types of joints, how a ball and socket joint moves, and examples of ball and socket joints throughout the body. A ball and socket joint is a synovial joint, which means it allows for smooth movements between bones. The end of one bone within the joint is spherical, forming the ball, while the end of the other bone within the joint contains a rounded depression, forming the socket. The ball slides, rolls, and spins within the socket to allow movement of the joint in multiple directions. Because ball and socket joints move through three or more planes of movement, they are the most mobile joints in the body.

1 DAY AGO