ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Georgia woman has child snatched and then returned to her by police

By Amanda Peralta
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywVae_0k0zmjfm00

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – LaGrange Police responded to a call in reference to a kidnapping on Sunday, January 1.

Police made contact with Kaniya Cheeks in a shopping plaza and it was determined during their investigation that Korin Cox had intentionally snatched Cheeks cellphone and thrown it on the ground.

Cox then allegedly took Cheeks’ 8-month-old child and her vehicle.

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

The child was later found unharmed and returned to Cheeks, along with her vehicle.

Warrants were issued for Cox for Kidnapping, Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Theft (Auto), and Criminal Damage 2nd Degree.

If anyone has any information about this incident or Cox’s whereabouts, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery. Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 60 residents of Muscogee County accomplished their civic duty this morning in court for jury duty. As a result, 14 now have been selected to serve on the trial for Anthony Gates. 26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department identified a woman suspected of using counterfeit money at a local Target. On Dec. 19, police say a woman used a fake $50 bill to purchase merchandise from the store. Upon identifying the woman, investigators confirmed the individual unknowingly used the fake...
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy