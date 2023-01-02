Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?
One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
Coin Flip Would Decide Home Playoff Game for Ravens — Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A coin flip would decide whether the Ravens have another game at M&T Bank Stadium this season. The NFL had to make tough decisions after canceling the Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup was initially postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. His status has since been upgraded.
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
The NFL officially canceled the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals after it was postponed when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. The two teams already clinched spots in the playoffs, but their seeds have not yet been determined. While the league owners are set...
NFL Draft Profile: Shae Wyatt, Wide Receiver, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans. By John Shipley Sports Illustrated Jacksonville Jaguars News, Analysis and More.
Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history
What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But...
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning in an ocean. Hillis was reported to be in critical condition. The children were safe and healthy. According to an update on Hillis, he is trending in a positive direction. In...
Dalton Risner & Patrick Surtain II Receive End-of-Season Accolades
On the doorstep of this season coming to a merciful end, two Denver Broncos players were honored with an accolade, the team announced on Thursday. Starting left guard Dalton Risner will be presented with the 16th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, while the Denver chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) will recognize Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the second annual Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) released the final injury report following the conclusion of the last practice session of the week, as they prepare to take on their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium. On the Raiders final report of the week,...
Strong Second Half Pushes Syracuse Past Pittsburgh
After a nail-biting loss to NC State Sunday on the road, Syracuse women's basketball hosted Pittsburgh at the Dome on Thursday, looking for revenge. The Orange got back on track with a resounding 89-71 victory. Early in the game, the Orange looked to be in control, led by Georgia Woolley...
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Today, a big moment arrived for NBA teams looking to make fringe roster additions. Clubs are now officially able to sign players to 10-day contracts, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors details. Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have had an open spot on their standard 15-man roster since waiving bench...
Niagara Falls To Feature ‘Illuminated’ Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls will serve as one of the latest sites of tribute to Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin. Jim Diodati, mayor of the Ontario, Canada city and home of the eponymous landmark, declared that the falls will be illuminated in Buffalo's trademark color of blue in support of Hamlin on Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field due to cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The tribute will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and run through 9:15.
Thunder Gameday: Back Home Against Washington
Tonight will be the third game in four days for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Washington Wizards. On the flip side, Washington hasn’t played since Tuesday and should be well rested. The Wizards have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season,...
Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies
Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0