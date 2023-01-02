Look Back ... to a baby arriving early, 1998

The front page of Jan. 2, 2003, also contained news of a new baby.

Jan. 2, 1948, in The Star: Approximately 150 active and alumni members of the Hi-Y Club gathered recently at the YMCA for the first joint session of the Club, and voted to make the meeting an annual affair. Jimmy Feltham is president of the Anniston Hi-Y Council.

Jan. 2, 1998, in The Star: Charles Antrelle Ward was due to arrive in the world today, Jan. 2, but the stork decided to make a special delivery on Jan. 1 instead. Born to Katyra Ware, the six-pound, eight-ounce infant arrived at 1:15 a.m. at Regional Medical Center, making him the first baby born in Calhoun County in the new year.