Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Georgetown to host hazardous waste disposal event Jan. 18
The city of Georgetown is hosting a hazardous waste event for locals at San Gabriel Park on Jan. 18. (Community Impact staff) Georgetown residents can rid their home of leftover paints, light bulbs and other hazardous materials Jan. 18, when the city will host a free household waste event at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park, from 3-5 p.m.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin
The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
KVUE
New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
ROUNDUP: 6 fitness centers that opened near Lake Travis in 2022
Club Pilates opened late spring in Steiner Ranch. (Courtesy Angela Doran) As we start 2023, here’s a look at six new fitness centers that opened near the Lake Travis and Westlake area in the last year. The centers provide numerous options, including pilates, cycling, martial arts and jiu-jitsu. 1....
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Eastbound overpass on RM 620 to open Jan. 6 in Round Rock following delay
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Jan. 5 that it will open the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic Jan. 6. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation announced Jan. 5 that it will open the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic Jan. 6. TxDOT...
‘We lost everything’: Victims of Round Rock apartment fire supported by community
Olivia Burke lived at the complex for two years. She was at work when her fiancé called several times in a row - which Burke says is uncharacteristic. She hurriedly called him back and learned their building was on fire - she rushed home to see billowing smoke and bright orange flames.
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center opens second Georgetown location
Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center opened a second Georgetown location Jan. 2. (Courtesy Pexels) Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center opened a new location in Georgetown Jan. 2. Located at 4887 Williams Dr., Ste. 103, the West Georgetown clinic offers a variety of chiropractic care services as well as physical therapy and massage therapy. Common conditions treated for at the new location include sciatica, back pain, shoulder pain, sports injuries, whiplash, neck pain and migraines. The business—which also has clinics in Round Rock, Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Waco and North Waco—has another location in Georgetown at 101 Cooperative Way, Ste. 235. 512-630-0060.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
Senior apartments going up in North Austin with help of affordable housing bond
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway in northwest Austin on McNeil Drive near US 183. Crews with DMA Companies are building the 147-unit Arbor Park senior living apartments for ages 55 and up. "The costs keeping going up and we have to find ways to make it affordable for...
Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more
The local health food store offers a variety of nutritional food options such as protein shakes, energizing teas filled with vitamins and other snacks. (Courtesy Northside Nutrition) Northside Nutrition, a local health food store, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 3. The health food store offers protein shakes, energizing "loaded...
Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos
While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
MADabolics to open second Austin location
A second location of MADabolics is set to open in Austin in February or March. (Courtesy John Guida) John Guida and Corbin Jennings will open a location of the fitness studio MADabolic in North Central Austin in late February or early March. Guida, an Austin resident, also owns the Madabolic...
Wellspring Preparatory Academy now open in Georgetown
Wellspring Preparatory Academy opened in Georgetown Nov. 2. (Courtesy Wellspring Preparatory Academy) Wellspring Preparatory Academy officially opened Jan. 2, offering child care services for children from 6 weeks through pre-K. The academy, located at 2351 Westinghouse Road in Georgetown, also provides before- and after-school care for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. In addition to its regular programming, Wellspring will host camps for students, ages 5-12, during school breaks in the fall, winter, spring and summer. Founders Erin and Justin Wortham have more than 15 years of experience in both childhood education and financial and business management. 512-630-2133.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Comments / 0