Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
ClutchPoints
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
ClutchPoints
Sam Howell gets major upgrade after Ron Rivera walks back Taylor Heinicke decision
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after they came up short against the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a bit of quarterback drama heading into Week 18. After initially labeling Taylor Heinicke as the starter, it looks like Ron Rivera has changed his mind, and decided to label Sam Howell as the starter for Washington’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
ClutchPoints
Steelers news: Pittsburgh takes a step closer to adding weapon with Hall of Fame blood
The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Ahead of their all-important game against the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday, the Steelers worked out a couple of players Tuesday. One of them was guard Mike Panasiuk, and the other was tight end Thaddeus Moss.
ClutchPoints
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
ClutchPoints
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
ClutchPoints
AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals
After making the decision to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field of play, the NFL is in the process of looking at different ways to proceed once the playoffs begin. According to a statement from the league, there are three scenarios affecting the […] The post AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially clinched the AFC North. However, this season, the Bengals won’t be getting the usual rewards given to the AFC North champion. After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury, the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup was suspended before ultimately being canceled. The NFL recently ruled that the game will be scored […] The post Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett delivers honest assessment of his rookie season
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had plenty of highs and lows in his rookie season, and overall, what is important to him is that he is “continuing to grow” each and every week. “I’m growing every week, that’s the positive,” Pickett said during a press conference ahead of Week 18. “There are things that […] The post Steelers QB Kenny Pickett delivers honest assessment of his rookie season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Texans great Andre Johnson drops eye-opening case for Pro Football Hall of Fame
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees were revealed on Wednesday, and among the latest group of players hoping to get immortalized in Canton is former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson. After seeing his name on the list of nominees, Johnson made a case for his place in the Hall of Fame, and […] The post Texans great Andre Johnson drops eye-opening case for Pro Football Hall of Fame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Mac Jones dedicates Patriots’ Week 18 play to Damar Hamlin ahead of Bills matchup
FOXBOROUGH – When the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they’ll be in a very unusual and weird spot. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confronted the uncomfortable reality of their role in Sunday’s game. In order to reach the playoffs, New England has to win Sunday’s game in Buffalo less than a […] The post Mac Jones dedicates Patriots’ Week 18 play to Damar Hamlin ahead of Bills matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jadeveon Clowney shades Browns, preferential treatment to Myles Garrett
When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their season finale in Week 18, Jadeveon Clowney may be playing with the team for the final time. Ahead of the Browns Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney was asked about his future with the team. Clowney, who is in his second season with […] The post Jadeveon Clowney shades Browns, preferential treatment to Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jim Harbaugh ‘expecting’ to return to Michigan opens Twitter for jokes
After Michigan lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl December 31st, the focus has turned to the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Questions have been asked in reference to whether or not Harbaugh would make another jump from the college ranks to the NFL. After all, it is just a couple of days removed […] The post Jim Harbaugh ‘expecting’ to return to Michigan opens Twitter for jokes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Justin Jefferson: Why Vikings star will win 2022 NFL MVP
Before anything else, let it be clear to everyone that there has NEVER been a time in the NFL that a wide receiver has won the league’s MVP award. It’s about the quarterback, more often than not. The last time a non-QB won the award was in 2012 when running back Adrian Peterson returned from […] The post Justin Jefferson: Why Vikings star will win 2022 NFL MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Davante Adams wants input on Raiders 2023 QB amid Derek Carr’s exit
With a recent change taking place at quarterback, it appears that the Derek Carr-Davante Adams partnership is over. The Las Vegas Raiders seem set to end it after just one season. The Raiders will likely have a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. With a new quarterback likely coming to town, Davante Adams has […] The post Davante Adams wants input on Raiders 2023 QB amid Derek Carr’s exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
