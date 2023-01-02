ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why health experts say you should limit social media in 2023

By Calyn Thompson
DES MOINES, Iowa – If you’re still looking for a New Year’s resolution, health experts recommend limiting your time online.

Research shows an average person spends two and a half hours daily on social media.

Jennifer Blume, nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Health, says all that scrolling can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health. Too much screen time triggers anxiety, disrupts sleep, and increases the likelihood of developing health conditions.

“We also get that fear of missing out, that ‘Oh my gosh, my friends are out without me and I can’t go.’ It’s really hard on ourselves when we’re constantly comparing like that,” Blume explained. “By shutting it off, we’re able to turn all that down and really focus on ourselves and check in with ourselves.”

Blume advises starting small by turning off notifications from apps, limiting when you log on, and putting your phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode before you go to bed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

