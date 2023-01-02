Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
Wave 3
Prosecutors: Domestic abuse led to fatal shooting in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - New details have been released from the Jefferson County prosecutor on what led to the deadly shooting in the Madison Precision Products parking lot. According to documents, a child and his mother fled the scene of a fight just before a man died on Dec. 29.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
14news.com
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. It broke out Wednesday evening. Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene. Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet...
953wiki.com
Three arrested after narcotics search warrant served
On December 31, 2022, MPD Officers served a search warrant in the 500 block of Green Road in reference to a narcotics investigation led by Patrol Officers Blankenship and Smith. During the search, Officers located methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances, and marijuana. Arrested were three occupants of the residence, Chyanne R. Holwager, 24 of Madison, Carrie C. James, 50 of Madison, and Michael S. Burress, 53 of Madison. All criminal charges are allegations, and Holwager, James, and Burress all have the presumption of innocence unless otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.
Wave 3
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - New details revealed a 34-year-old woman charged with kidnapping an eight-year-old from a southern Indiana elementary school had tried to take another student moments before. Brittany Hurtt did not appear Tuesday in court in person, instead by zoom from the Scott County Jail for her initial...
Wave 3
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
WLKY.com
Multiple water rescues in Bullitt County as drivers are trapped in cars due to flooding
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Several water rescues had to be performed in Bullitt County due to Tuesday's flooding, according to the Zoneton Fire District. In just an hour's time, the department had to rescue multiple people trapped in cars due to high waters. This content is imported from Twitter....
wdrb.com
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United States Postal Service mail carrier was held at gunpoint and robbed in Middletown last week, according to a police report. The Middletown Police Department's report of the incident said it took place around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. It happened near the mail box office at the Meridian on Shelbyville Apartments on Observation Circle.
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
‘He will say he did it outta self defense’: Texts suggest cousins planned murder in deadly confrontation
MADISON, Ind. — Was it a confrontation gone wrong? Or was the plan all along to shoot Justin Hall? Text messages from one of the suspects in the case indicate the latter, according to documents filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Matthew Redd, 36, and Christian Kennedy, 21, were charged with murder and intimidation with […]
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana elementary school heightens security after child taken from playground
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
