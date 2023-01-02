ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Wave 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. It broke out Wednesday evening. Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene. Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet...
TELL CITY, IN
953wiki.com

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant served

On December 31, 2022, MPD Officers served a search warrant in the 500 block of Green Road in reference to a narcotics investigation led by Patrol Officers Blankenship and Smith. During the search, Officers located methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances, and marijuana. Arrested were three occupants of the residence, Chyanne R. Holwager, 24 of Madison, Carrie C. James, 50 of Madison, and Michael S. Burress, 53 of Madison. All criminal charges are allegations, and Holwager, James, and Burress all have the presumption of innocence unless otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United States Postal Service mail carrier was held at gunpoint and robbed in Middletown last week, according to a police report. The Middletown Police Department's report of the incident said it took place around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. It happened near the mail box office at the Meridian on Shelbyville Apartments on Observation Circle.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital

A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy