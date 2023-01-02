Read full article on original website
Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit Prepares For Deployment
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from a Fox Valley Army Reserve unit are being deployed next month. The 395th Ordnance Co. will heading overseas to the Middle East. The specific location is not being disclosed. They will form a headquarters for an ammunition unit overseas. Soldiers from...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Army Reserve Unit prepares to deploy overseas
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 395th Ordnance Army Reserve Unit in Neenah is preparing a farewell ceremony before they deploy overseas. The ceremony will give the opportunity to the soldiers’ families to see their loved ones before they leave. One of the 24 soldiers, Lt. Grant Erickson, has...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County board ratifies decision to implement emergency shelter
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to sleep in...
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
94.3 Jack FM
Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft
TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
