Neenah, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit Prepares For Deployment

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from a Fox Valley Army Reserve unit are being deployed next month. The 395th Ordnance Co. will heading overseas to the Middle East. The specific location is not being disclosed. They will form a headquarters for an ammunition unit overseas. Soldiers from...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Army Reserve Unit prepares to deploy overseas

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 395th Ordnance Army Reserve Unit in Neenah is preparing a farewell ceremony before they deploy overseas. The ceremony will give the opportunity to the soldiers’ families to see their loved ones before they leave. One of the 24 soldiers, Lt. Grant Erickson, has...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month

An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics

(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
OSHKOSH, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft

TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

