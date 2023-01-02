Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
swimswam.com
Summer Nationals Qualifier Edward Huang (2024) Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal
California Dolphin Swim Team's Edward Huang has announced his verbal commitment to the nearby Cal Golden Bears for 2024-25. Current photo via Edward Huang. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
High school football coach shares insights on Damar Hamlin the player and person
PITTSBURGH — Before Damar Hamlin was a Buffalo Bills player getting support from around the world, he was Damar Hamlin, a freshman at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and his football coach was Terry Totten. Totten was watching Monday night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo and cheering on...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Pitt upsets No. 11 Virginia for fifth straight win
Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande each scored 16 points as host Pittsburgh rallied to upset No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Head To Tacosburgh For Authentic Mexican Eats And American Favorites
When Chef Marcos Espinoza has a great idea he consults his son, Braulio Espinoza, who puts it into action. “He’s the dreamer; I’m the architect,” Braulio says. Together with their business partner Martin Bolanos, who runs the local chain Patron Mexican Grill, they’ve created Tacosburgh, a new restaurant that bridges the culinary gap between Mexico City and Pittsburgh. (There’s a mural in the back room connecting the two foodie towns.)
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
theincline.com
Velum Fermentation has big plans in Southside
At the foot of Southside’s iconic clock sits a huge, unremarkable building that used to house Duquesne Brewing’s packaging plant. The building is now home to a climbing gym and what will soon be one of the largest breweries in Pittsburgh, Velum Fermentation (pronounced “VELL-um”). “Largest”...
Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision
The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
