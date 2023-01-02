Read full article on original website
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar named to NHL All-Star team
Defenseman Cale Makar will represent the Colorado Avalanche at the 2023 NHL All-Star game in South Florida next month.
Lakers News: Chris Paul Stunned Carmelo Anthony Still A Man Without A Team
Will Melo ever play again post-Lakers?
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Top Four Scorers Wednesday Against Heat
2023 is off to an injured start.
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
Damar Hamlin Awakens, Shows “Substantial Improvement”
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has shown "substantial improvement" according to the medical team on Thursday. The Bills issued a statement through social media on Friday announcing that they successfully removed his breathing tube. The post Damar Hamlin Awakens, Shows “Substantial Improvement” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
theScore
1 prediction for each AL team in 2023
Prognosticating what will happen during an MLB season that's always filled with twists and turns is a tough assignment. However, the following predictions for each American League club have a good chance of coming to fruition this year. Angels: Trade Ohtani at deadline. The Angels will fall out of contention...
theScore
Bears' Fields to miss season finale with hip strain, Peterman to start
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss his team's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings due to a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. Nathan Peterman will serve as the Bears' starting quarterback for the Week 18 contest, Eberflus added. Eberflus...
theScore
Bills-Bengals won't resume this week, no changes to Week 18 schedule
Monday night's postponed matchup between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals won't resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. The league said that it hasn't made a decision about potentially rescheduling the AFC matchup for a later date. The NFL hasn't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule either. The...
theScore
Report: Cubs agree to 1-year deal with Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs and first baseman Eric Hosmer agreed to a one-year contract, sources told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Chicago will pay Hosmer the league's minimum salary, as he's still owed $39 million on the final three years of a contract he signed with the San Diego Padres, according to Rogers' sources.
Kevin Durant Can Make NBA History On Friday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is 35 points away from passing Dominique Wilkins on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
theScore
Benintendi happy to be 'desired' by White Sox after Yankees stint
It appears Andrew Benintendi wasn't a huge fan of his brief tenure as a member of the New York Yankees. Benintendi joined the White Sox on a five-year, $75-million contract in December and emphasized how much he felt like Chicago valued him during the process. "It’s fun to be part...
theScore
Nuggets hand Clippers 4th straight loss with dominant 31-point win
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
