Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
FOX Sports
Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FOX Sports
TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends
On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
FOX Sports
In a wide-open college basketball field, who will rise to No. 1?
The college basketball season has been as unpredictable as it has been entertaining. That was crystal clear in the past week when two teams that appeared ready to rampage their way into March — UConn and Purdue — both endured stunning upsets. And even that development came on the heels of less-than-impressive stretches for teams like Creighton and Indiana.
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is in his second season with the...
Friends, family of Seneca Wilson relive tragedy watching Damar Hamlin's injury
The image of medical personnel frantically calling for assistance, paramedics rushing to resuscitate a fallen athlete, emotional teammates with frantic looks and tears streaming down their cheeks were all too hauntingly familiar. That's what happened after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game on Jan. 2 after making what appeared...
FOX Sports
Scouting Georgia vs. TCU: The top NFL draft prospects to watch
It does not take a pro scout to tell you that the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are competing for a national title in large part because their respective rosters are absolutely teeming with next-level talent. Head coaches Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes are masterful coaches, but they (and...
FOX Sports
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
FOX Sports
No. 5 Arizona plays Washington State, looks for 13th straight home win
Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts Washington State looking to prolong its 12-game home winning streak. The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting...
USC lands South Carolina RB Marshawn Lloyd out of Transfer Portal
South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered NCAA Transfer Portal back in December. As of Friday, has found a new home. Lloyd announced on his Twitter page he’s heading to play for USC next season. Take a look:. Lloyd recorded 111 carries for 573 yards and nine touchdowns for...
Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history
What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But...
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18 | What's Wright?
The Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs after Week 17’s loss to the 49ers. Nick believes Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders will play to stay healthy entering the offseason. Nick looks to Patrick Mahomes needing 420 passing yards to break the all-time single season record. Watch as Nick breaks down why Mahomes and the Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Lions vs Packers preview and prediction: very different teams, winning their own way
It all comes down to this. Against all odds, the Packers need only win and they'll reach the playoffs. All this despite sitting at 4-8 in Week 12 with a 3% chance to make the postseason. They've won their last four games, which should come as no surprise given Matt...
FOX Sports
TCU vs. Georgia - David vs. Goliath? | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young previews the National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. RJ begins with a discussion about the different ways in which these teams were built. TCU was able to rebuild itself quickly under Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach through the transfer portal. Georgia, on the other hand, constructed its elite roster by recruiting 4 and 5-star high school prospects.
