ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAFRD_0k0zlWBQ00

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism has been found dead in a river in Washington state after he vanished in September, authorities said.

Lucian Munguia’s remains were discovered Thursday by a resident who was walking their dog near the Yakima River, the Yakima Police Department said .

An autopsy conducted Friday determined the remains belonged to the non-verbal boy, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10.

Following a comparison of dental records, police investigators and the county coroner’s office confirmed the remains are those of the 5-year-old.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday that the boy had been the victim of an accidental drowning in the river, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Police have also said they do not believe any criminal acts led to the boy’s death. They will provide additional details once DNA testing is completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faAtK_0k0zlWBQ00
The boy’s family reported him missing 15 minutes after they began searching for him in the park.
Getty Images

Following Lucian’s disappearance on Sept. 10, the community had rallied together to try to find the boy, whose family reported him missing to authorities 15 minutes after they first began looking for him, spurring a massive search effort, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Yakima Deputy Fire Chief D.J. Goldsmith, who participated in the search efforts, said the nearly four-month-long search for Lucian was not abnormal given the nature of the river.

“Even though we give 100% effort to locate things, including using infrared drones, there are so many tributaries and multiple places where things can get hung up,” Goldsmith said.

Authorities have not shared how his family lost track of him. Search and rescue crews from multiple nearby counties scoured the park, river and surrounding area for the boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXMvr_0k0zlWBQ00
Lucian Munguia’s remains were discovered Thursday by a resident who was walking their dog near the Yakima River.
Family Handout

An FBI dive team did a thorough search of the park’s pond and other nearby bodies of water. Even after authorities scaled back their search efforts, volunteers and Lucian’s family continued to search for the boy.

Throughout the search, a $10,000 reward was offered for information to find Lucian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhreF_0k0zlWBQ00
Authorities offered $10,000 to anyone who had information about the boy’s disappearance.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police offered their condolences to the boy’s loved ones in the wake of the tragic discovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Lucian,” police said.

Comments / 16

Madeline Vermilyea
4d ago

This just rips your heart in two 💔my condolences 💐 to this baby boy’s mother and Love Ones. May we do a better job in protecting The autistic children of our Communities. Peace & Blessings

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River

Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river.  Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river.  Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
YAKIMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
Law & Crime

Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy