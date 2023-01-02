ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Yoga instructor suffers horrific injuries in freak boat accident in Mexico

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SBVi_0k0zlRln00

A British yoga instructor said she is lucky to be alive after she was sliced open by a boat propeller while snorkeling in Mexico during a dream vacation with her husband.

Amor Armitage, 37, said it is a “miracle” she survived the horrific accident on Dec. 17 while swimming in the azure waters off Cozumel, the exotic island renowned for its world-class diving.

Armitage described the nightmarish ordeal on her website, yogabasingstoke.com .

She said it all started when she was snorkeling and free diving while her hubby, Chase, a movie stuntman who had been working on a US flick.

The yoga instructor said she decided to return to the boat and was about to climb the ladder when the boat’s engine roared to life.

“When I hold onto the ladder, I take out one fin, the captain of the boat doesn’t see me, I suddenly realise the boat has started moving and I’m unable to say anything, words just didn’t come out as fear freezed [sic] me,” Armitage wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCzYg_0k0zlRln00
Amor Armitage, 37, a British yoga instructor, suffered devastating injuries when she was sliced by a boat propeller while vacationing in Cozumel.
Facebook / Amor Armitage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xhVE_0k0zlRln00
British yoga instructor Amor Armitage, 37, and her husband, Chase.
Instagram / @yogablissipline

“Everything seems to slow down as I feel the boat’s propeller hitting my abdomen, genitals and legs, my body feels heavy and I see the boat moving away from me, out of my gut comes a visceral scream, asking for help, the captain sees me but I know I have to swim towards the boat, so with cuts all over my body I managed to swim to the ladder once again,” she continued.

Armitage said the captain told her she needed to “go up the ladder,” but she “looked down and see my insides out.”

“God must have been holding me (through the surge of stress hormones) that helped me push myself up to the boat while my leg feels broken, my body feels mutilated and I feel a pain that is out of this world,” she described.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNIB6_0k0zlRln00
Armitage said a blood clot in her femoral artery likely prevented her from bleeding to death.
Facebook / Amor Armitage
The yoga instructor has undergone three surgeries and 10 blood transfusions.
Instagram / @yogablissipline

Armitage eventually made it back onto the boat, where she said her husband’s words and love kept her alive on the journey to the hospital.

“He did his best to keep me with him and I truly feel that if it wasn’t for my angel Chase, I would not be here today,” she added.

But it was a blood clot which was the true miracle.

“It seems that during the accident, I got a blood clot in my femoral artery which prevented me from losing too much blood both during transport to the hospital, and during surgery,” Armitage revealed.

“Without it, I would have lost a lot of blood,” Armitage said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XATSd_0k0zlRln00
The freak accident happened while Armitage was swimming in the azure waters off Cozumel, the exotic island renowned for its world-class diving.
Facebook / Amor Armitage

The yoga instructor said she was also lucky that the propeller didn’t reach any of her organs — and that she had an “extra artery.”

The extra blood vessel “allowed blood to circulate to the whole leg and foot,” she said, adding that “not everyone has this artery, so doctors were really happy and so am I.”

Armitage has undergone three surgeries and 10 blood transfusions after the horrifying accident.

She described part of her inner thigh as “completely scrambled” and her quads, tendons and tibial bone as “sliced.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039XMr_0k0zlRln00
Armitage, seen here with her husband, Chase, said she has a long road to recovery ahead.
Facebook / Amor Armitage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPm3U_0k0zlRln00
A Just Giving page created to cover Armitage’s hospital bills has raised more than $62,000 so far.
Facebook / Amor Armitage

On Dec. 29, she gave an update in which she was still on antibiotics, painkillers and “a whole lot of medication.”

She wrote that she has “cried lots and smiled too.”

“I am at peace, I accept what happened fully and know that the Universe has a divine plan for me through this,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cugdc_0k0zlRln00
“A lover of life, of the Earth, sacred wisdom … always a yoga student, a seeker of truths within,” Armitage describes herself on her yoga website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYY1g_0k0zlRln00
The yoga instructor said she was lucky that the propeller didn’t reach any of her organs

Armitage said she should be ready to return to the UK early this month, but that the “road to recovery will be slow” and the “hospital bills are huge.”

She added that the couple did not have insurance during the ill-fated trip.

A Just Giving page has raised more than £52,000 — about $62,000 — so far.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
New York Post

Pregnant woman heading to birthday party executed in ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from California was gunned down in what her family said was a targeted drive-by shooting as she was headed to a birthday party. Marissa Perez was riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car when the deadly incident took place around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia, news station ABC7 reported. She was en route to pick up a cake for her aunt’s birthday party when, according to her mom, another car pulled up next to them and the driver opened fire. Sandra Tolentino...
ARTESIA, CA
New York Post

Pregnant woman Deborah Jimenez who was struck by stray bullet tried to protect baby, afraid to go outside

The pregnant woman struck by a stray bullet in New York City this week told The Post how she tried to protect her unborn baby during the ordeal — even if it meant keeping herself in the line of fire — as she decried the rampant gun violence putting innocent bystanders at risk. Deborah Jimenez, 35, was visiting the Birria-Landia taco truck in a busy commercial strip on Grand Concourse in The Bronx with her 11-year-old daughter, her daughter’s aunt and her daughter’s cousin Monday night when shots rang out. “My back was turned when I heard the shots,” Jimenez, who is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap? No problem. Footage was released of the horrific moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild-animal park in Quzhou, in the Zhejiang province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough, with rats running back and forth between the monkeys’ food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn...
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
New York Post

NYC family forced to put down beloved cat ‘Cheese’ after he was shot with crossbow

A Queens family was left devastated after having to put down their beloved 9-year-old cat “Cheese” when he returned home Monday with a crossbow arrow in his chest. The family heard the orange tabby meowing to come inside their Little Neck home around 3 p.m. after he took a stroll around the neighborhood — something he often did — and immediately could tell something was wrong. “He’s a pretty vocal cat… but he was just meowing like something was off,” Michael Del Giudice, 27, told The Post. “My younger brother found him with the bolt in him — someone shot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Influencer shamed for baring booty at family ski resort: ‘Charge her’

A blond beauty has been dress-coded on the slopes of a ski resort after she bared her booty in front of stunned children. The uninhibited influencer — who has not been publicly identified — was caught on camera being told off by a staff member at the family-friendly Big Sky resort in Montana over the weekend. In the footage, which was posted on the Instagram account @influencersinthewild, the scantily-clad skier was seen with her pants down, exposing her derriere in a black G-string onesie. “The mountain ranger had to go over and ask her to stop because there were kids...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Angry passenger gets physical with Virgin pilot before getting booted off flight

A passenger has been filmed swearing and grabbing a pilot by his shirt during a physical altercation at the front of a Virgin Australia plane. Shocked passengers watched on as the confronting incident unfolded in full view of business class and just outside the cockpit while the plane was stationary at Townsville Airport on Wednesday evening. The pilot could be heard telling the man to “walk” or they’d “get someone”, but the situation appeared to escalate further before the pilot confirmed “you’re off mate”. The man could be seen grabbing the pilot’s shirt with his fists as the pilot repeatedly told him to...
New York Post

My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital

Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
New York Post

10 shot outside Miami restaurant during filming of French Montana music video

Ten people were shot outside of a Miami Gardens restaurant during the filming of a French Montana music video on Thursday night, a report said. The gunfire erupted in the parking lot of The Licking, a soul food joint off Northwest 27th Avenue and 177th Street, around 8 p.m., WSVN reported, citing police. Witnesses told the news outlet that French Montana was making a rap video when the chaos unfolded. Purported video of the shooting’s aftermath shared on social media showed several victims lying on the bloodied pavement as first responders and bystanders tried to assist. “Apply pressure!” a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
New York Post

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women’s clothes. The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his...
New York Post

George Santos admitted stealing checkbook in Brazil to buy clothes: report

​Rep.-elect George Santos, the truth-challenged Long Island Republican who spun a web of lies about his career and educational background, admitted to stealing a ​man’s checkbook to buy clothing and shoes in Brazil more than a decade ago, according to a report on Wednesday. Santos admitted to police in 2010 that he stole the checkbook from his mom’s purse and used “some sheets” to buy the goods at a shop in Niterói, a city outside Rio de Janeiro, on June 17, 2008, CNN reported, citing case documents. Santos’ mom, Fatima A.C.H. Devolder, had been a nurse​ for the man — Delio da Camara da...
New York Post

I slept through labor contractions — then gave birth in a car

This mom could give labor in her sleep. Beccaa Areli slept through her contractions, and later gave birth to her daughter in a car on the way to the hospital. She posted about the “craziest experience ever” on TikTok, and the 18-second clip has gone viral with almost 6 million views. The clip features a quick montage of the birth and the events leading up to it. The video shows snaps of Areli’s baby shower, her large baby bump, her new addition to the family as well as a swarm of paramedics surrounding her as she delivers the baby in her...
New York Post

Passengers on Aeromexico flight crouch in fear as plane caught in cartel crossfire: video

“That’s an attack plane, Dad,” said one of David Tellez’s young children as they spotted Mexican military aircraft touching down alongside their Aeromexico passenger plane early on Thursday. Then the gunfire began. “As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that’s when we all threw ourselves to the floor,” Tellez said after the incident in the northern city of Culiacan. Violence broke out on Thursday throughout Culiacan after the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, the son of the notorious drug lord known as El Chapo, and a senior member of the Sinaloa cartel. Aeromexico said nobody on Tellez’s flight...
New York Post

Dad legally changes gender to female in bid to gain custody of kids

A father has legally changed his gender identification in an attempt to gain custody of his two young daughters following a bitter split from his wife. René Salinas Ramos, 47, is now listed as female on official documents in his native Ecuador — despite the fact he still identifies as a cisgender male in his everyday life. The desperate dad claimed he made the drastic decision due to the justice system in his country which he said typically benefits mothers in custody cases. “Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I’m only seen as a provider,” Ramos told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

We met working at Walmart and cheated on our spouses — you should follow your heart

They found love in a corporate place. A Tennessee couple has revealed they fell for each other while working at Walmart — despite the fact they were both married to other people. Brad Downs, 56, and his now-wife Chelsea, 34, met at one of the discount department stores in 2012 and were instantly “drawn to each other” in spite of their 21-year age gap. “I was working in Walmart at the hair salon and Brad was the store manager,” Chelsea told South West News Service in an interview on Tuesday. “I had a problem with ants in the salon and...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy