Memphis, TN

Ja Morant Surprises Fan with Game-Worn Shoes

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

A young fan cried after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave him game-worn shoes.

Roughly 15 years ago, the NBA had a marketing campaign titled "Where amazing happens." Fast forward to the first day of 2023, and the slogan remains true. Just look no further than Sunday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Memphis defeated Sacramento 118-108 thanks to the stellar play of point guard Ja Morant . The All-NBA guard tallied 35 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the winning effort.

Throughout the game, a young fan clad in Grizzlies gear held a sign that read, "Ready to JAM out in my JA 1's #summer2023." After the game, Morant signed his game-worn shoes and gave them to his loyal fan.

When asked about the interaction during the post-game press conference, Morant said he noticed the kid cheering during warmups and knew he was a real fan. Morant said he felt "speechless" after seeing the kid and his mother crying.

There may be a handful of Morant's first signature Nike shoes at this time, and one pair now belongs to a diehard fan. Below is everything sneakerheads need to know about the Nike Ja 1.

Nike Ja 1

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Morant debuted the Nike Ja 1 on Christmas Day 2022. The light-purple shoes were dubbed the 'Chimney' colorway and quickly caught the attention of fans and athletes. However, last night's shoes were a never-before-seen colorway.

Details remain scarce about Morant's first signature shoe. However, we know that the Nike Ja 1 will officially launch in Spring 2023 for $110 in adult sizes. Additionally, three colorways are already expected to release in the summer.

Morant is Nike Basketball's youngest signature athlete and the first Gen-Z player to receive his own sneaker line. The 23-year-old has cultivated a dedicated fanbase thanks to his high-flying play style and authentic personality. There is no doubt that his sneaker line will be popular among fans of all ages.

We will keep readers updated as we learn more about the launch of Morant's first signature shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

